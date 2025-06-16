Farrell rejoins Saracens on two-year deal

LONDON :Former England captain Owen Farrell will return to Saracens after spending one season with French club Racing 92, the English Premiership club said on Monday.

The 33-year-old flyhalf, who spent 16 years at Saracens, has signed a two-year contract with the London club starting from next season.

Farrell, who helped Saracens win six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups, stood down from England duty after the 2023 World Cup saying he needed to do so for his mental health.

"Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously," Farrell said in club statement.

"Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can't wait to get back in the mix for the 2025-26 season."

Farrell has made 256 appearances for Saracens, earned 112 England caps and played six tests for the British and Irish Lions.

The former Saracens captain joined Racing last year on a two-year deal but form and injuries restricted him to 17 appearances for them.

He was omitted from the Lions squad, coached by his father Andy Farrell, for this year's tour of Australia.

"Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.