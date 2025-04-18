Lion City Sailors owner Forrest Li set to become FAS president

SINGAPORE: Billionaire tech entrepreneur and Lion City Sailors owner Forrest Li is set to become the president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Li's slate was the only one that qualified for the upcoming FAS council election on Apr 28, the association announced on Friday (Apr 18), meaning he will succeed Bernard Tan as its chief.

The team also includes Tampines Rovers chairman Desmond Ong, Hougang United chairman Bill Ng, Sailors general manager Tan Li Yu, Burnley FC chief of staff Sean Bai and national team captain Hariss Harun.

In a statement, Mr Li said that he wants to bring pride and joy back to Singapore football during his tenure as FAS president.

"Football is more than just a sport. It is a powerful force for uplifting and unifying communities," he said.

"A hard-fought win, an incredible goal: these are common memories that communities can cherish, feel pride in and talk about for years, even decades.

"As council president, my mission will be to bring that joy and pride back to Singapore football."

The 47-year-old said that he would be joined in his quest by a strong team that has "deep experience in the local football scene".

"Our focus will be uniting all footballing stakeholders, so we can work together to improve the entire ecosystem, and drive real, meaningful change for the future of Singapore football," he added.