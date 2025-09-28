Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads Springboks to 67-30 win over Argentina

DURBAN, South Africa :Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points in a stunning individual display as defending champions South Africa moved to the top of the Rugby Championship table with a 67-30 bonus-point victory over Argentina at King’s Park on Saturday.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a hat-trick of tries as he beat Percy Montgomery's Springboks record for most points in a single test to go with scores for hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Cheslin Kolbe, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (two) and replacement back Manie Libbok.

Argentina were tenacious in the opening period but trailed 25-23 at halftime as they scored tries through centre Santiago Chocobares, replacement back Tomas Albornoz and a penalty-try.

With one round remaining, South Africa have 15 points at the top of the Rugby Championship table, followed by New Zealand (14 points), Australia (11) and Argentina (9), who are now out of the running and host the Springboks in London next Saturday.