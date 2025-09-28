Logo
Logo

Sport

Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads Springboks to 67-30 win over Argentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads Springboks to 67-30 win over Argentina

Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads Springboks to 67-30 win over Argentina
Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 27, 2025 South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores their third try REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads Springboks to 67-30 win over Argentina
Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 27, 2025 Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia in action with South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Feinberg-Mngomezulu leads Springboks to 67-30 win over Argentina
Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 27, 2025 South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action with Argentina's Lucio Cinti REUTERS/Rogan Ward
28 Sep 2025 01:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DURBAN, South Africa :Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points in a stunning individual display as defending champions South Africa moved to the top of the Rugby Championship table with a 67-30 bonus-point victory over Argentina at King’s Park on Saturday.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a hat-trick of tries as he beat Percy Montgomery's Springboks record for most points in a single test to go with scores for hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Cheslin Kolbe, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (two) and replacement back Manie Libbok.

Argentina were tenacious in the opening period but trailed 25-23 at halftime as they scored tries through centre Santiago Chocobares, replacement back Tomas Albornoz and a penalty-try.

With one round remaining, South Africa have 15 points at the top of the Rugby Championship table, followed by New Zealand (14 points), Australia (11) and Argentina (9), who are now out of the running and host the Springboks in London next Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement