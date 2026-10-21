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Fenerbahce duo Asensio and Ake suffer injuries
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Fenerbahce duo Asensio and Ake suffer injuries

Fenerbahce duo Asensio and Ake suffer injuries
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Fenerbahce v Slavia Prague - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 20, 2026 Fenerbahce's Nathan Ake walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fenerbahce duo Asensio and Ake suffer injuries
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Play Off - Second Leg - Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 26, 2026 Fenerbahce's Marco Asensio Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Fenerbahce duo Asensio and Ake suffer injuries
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Aston Villa v Fenerbahce - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 14, 2026 Fenerbahce's Nathan Ake during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
21 Oct 2026 10:46PM
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Oct 21 : Fenerbahce players Marco Asensio and Nathan Ake have been sidelined with injuries, the Turkish club said on Wednesday.

• Asensio underwent successful left knee surgery in Spain for a cartilage lesion and faces approximately three months of rehabilitation.

• Ake suffered a moderate strain and swelling in his right leg during a match against Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

• Fenerbahce played a 2-2 draw at home against the Czech side on Tuesday.

• Ake underwent an MRI scan at Atasehir Medicana Hospital and is expected to miss approximately three weeks.

Source: Reuters
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