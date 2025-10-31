Fenerbahce to play EuroLeague home games against Israeli clubs in Germany

Fenerbahce's upcoming EuroLeague home games against Israeli teams Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv have been moved to Munich next month due to security concerns, the Turkish club said on Wednesday.

The matches, originally set for Nov. 11 and 13 in Istanbul, will now take place at Munich's SAP Garden arena on the same dates following security measures introduced by Turkish authorities.

The venue "has been approved by local authorities to host these matches, is available on the relevant dates, and meets EuroLeague match criteria," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The club added the games would be open to their supporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Defending EuroLeague champions Fenerbahce were also forced to relocate two home fixtures against Maccabi to Lithuania last season.

Tensions between Turkey and Israel have escalated due to the conflict in Gaza.

Basketball's top European competitions are set to become the first to return to Israel since the October 7, 2023 attacks, after clubs agreed last week to resume Euroleague and EuroCup games in the country from December 1, following recent ceasefire and peace initiatives in the region.

Large anti-Israel demonstrations have been held across Turkey in recent months, as both Fenerbahce and Anadolu Efes criticised EuroLeague organisers for allowing Israeli teams to resume hosting games.

Sporting events across Europe have also been affected by the fallout from the conflict.

Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans were barred from attending next week's Europa League match at Aston Villa, while crowd trouble broke out before a game against Ajax last year.

There have also been protests during Israel's football World Cup qualifiers in Norway and Italy this month, while cycling team Israel-Premier Tech will undergo a full rebrand moving away from the Israeli identity after repeated demonstrations during Spain's Vuelta.

This month, Indonesia decided to deny visas to Israeli gymnasts to prevent them from participating in a world championship event in Jakarta.