Fenerbahce sign defender Skriniar from PSG

GDANSK :Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar has left French champions Paris St Germain to join Fenerbahce on a four-year contract, the Turkish club said on Thursday.
Fenerbahce said that Skriniar will receive an annual salary of 8.0 million euros ($9.13 million). The transfer fee was not disclosed.
Skriniar moved to the Istanbul-based club on loan from PSG in January before the move was made permanent on Thursday.
"Milan Skriniar... has completed a permanent move to Fenerbahce SK in Türkiye" PSG said in a statement.
The 30-year-old Skriniar, who joined PSG from Serie A club Inter Milan in 2023, helped Fenerbahce to finish second in the Turkish top flight last season.
Fenerbahce are managed by Jose Mourinho.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)