Fenerbahce sign defender Skriniar from PSG
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Fenerbahce v Anderlecht - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - February 13, 2025 Fenerbahce's Milan Skriniar celebrates after the match REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo

01 Aug 2025 05:24AM
GDANSK :Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar has left French champions Paris St Germain to join Fenerbahce on a four-year contract, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce said that Skriniar will receive an annual salary of 8.0 million euros ($9.13 million). The transfer fee was not disclosed.

Skriniar moved to the Istanbul-based club on loan from PSG in January before the move was made permanent on Thursday.

"Milan Skriniar... has completed a permanent move to Fenerbahce SK in Türkiye" PSG said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Skriniar, who joined PSG from Serie A club Inter Milan in 2023, helped Fenerbahce to finish second in the Turkish top flight last season.

Fenerbahce are managed by Jose Mourinho.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

Source: Reuters
