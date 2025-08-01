Fenerbahce sign defender Skriniar from PSG

GDANSK :Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar has left French champions Paris St Germain to join Fenerbahce on a four-year contract, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce said that Skriniar will receive an annual salary of 8.0 million euros ($9.13 million). The transfer fee was not disclosed.

Skriniar moved to the Istanbul-based club on loan from PSG in January before the move was made permanent on Thursday.

"Milan Skriniar... has completed a permanent move to Fenerbahce SK in Türkiye" PSG said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Skriniar, who joined PSG from Serie A club Inter Milan in 2023, helped Fenerbahce to finish second in the Turkish top flight last season.

Fenerbahce are managed by Jose Mourinho.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)