Fermin hat-trick inspires Barcelona to 6-1 rout of Olympiacos

BARCELONA :A Fermin Lopez hat-trick and two goals from Marcus Rashford powered Barcelona to a crushing 6-1 Champions League victory over Olympiacos on Tuesday, with the Greek side left fuming over a controversial red card early in the second half.

The match got off to a flying start when Fermin opened the scoring from a rebound in the seventh minute. The 22-year-old pounced on a loose ball after Lamine Yamal's shot was parried by the Olympiacos goalkeeper.

Fermin smashed the ball into the back of the net and he doubled his tally in the 39th minute by finishing off a lightning-quick counter-attack.

Pedri fed the ball to 17-year-old Dro Fernandez, who threaded a pass to Fermin and he coolly slotted the ball home to put Barcelona firmly in control.

Olympiacos had a glimmer of hope early in the second half when Ayoub El Kaabi's header found the net in the 50th minute, but VAR ruled the effort out for offside.

However, the same review spotted a handball by Eric Garcia in the build-up, leading to a penalty which El Kaabi converted in the 54th minute to cut the deficit.

HEZZE SENT OFF

The visiting side's momentum was short-lived, however, as Santiago Hezze was sent off in the 57th minute for a second yellow card.

It was a decision that left the Olympiacos players and coach fuming at official Urs Schnyder, as the replay showed that the Argentine barely touched his opponent's face, but as it was a second yellow card offence a VAR review was not allowed.

Barcelona made the most of their numerical advantage as Yamal fired home their third goal from the penalty spot after Rashford was fouled in the box in the 68th minute.

The England forward added his name to the scoresheet with a strike from inside the box before Fermin completed his hat-trick and Rashford completed the rout in the 79th minute following a counter-attack.

"We needed a win like this ahead of Saturday's El Clasico against Real Madrid," Fermin told Movistar Plus.

"My first hat-trick with Barca is just a dream come true.

We're going into to El Clasico feeling very positive. It's a very important game for the club, for us and for the Barça fans."