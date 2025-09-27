Fernandes misses penalty as Man United slump to defeat at Brentford

LONDON :Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had a penalty saved as his team slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, Igor Thiago scoring twice for the hosts.

Fernandes was made to wait several minutes to try to equalise with his penalty, awarded for a clear foul on former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, and his weak effort was easily saved low down by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford wrapped up their second league win of the season in stoppage time when Mathias Jensen netted with a powerful effort following a quick break.

The result lifted them above the visitors on goal difference with United 13th on seven points ahead of the later games.

It was another disjointed performance by Ruben Amorim's United who started the match in shambolic fashion and were 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

"We didn't play our game. We only had control for some moments. But it was more or less all the same. We need to play our games, not the opponents, but they were stronger on that," Amorim, whose side are winless in their last eight away league games, told TNT Sports.

"It is always the same to lose at this club, it hurts a lot. But we need to think about the next one."

UNITED DEFENDERS MAKE SLOPPY START

The way United conceded the opener was basic in the extreme.

Jordan Henderson's long pass left Thiago played just on side by Harry Maguire and he advanced before thumping a left-foot shot high past United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins were both denied by Bayindir but Brentford doubled their lead when the keeper could only push a low cross into Thiago's path.

Brazilian Thiago now has four goals in the opening six league games.

Striker Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal for United in the 26th minute, slamming home after his first two efforts were blocked in a goalmouth scramble.

But the visitors never really built any momentum after the break as they suffered their third league loss of the season and they are now eight without an away league win.

After beating Chelsea last time out, there was hope that United could build on that victory.

But the old failings were there for all to see, especially in defence, and Brentford thoroughly deserved a win that will once again put the spotlight on Amorim's future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese spent the final moments slumped in his dugout while Fernandes looked crestfallen at the end as he applauded United's visiting fans - his penalty miss the key moment in a game that lacked real quality.

There was some sympathy for Fernandes who waited around five minutes to take his penalty after VAR checks for the foul and to decide whether Collins should be red-carded.

But there was little for Amorim who left the arena to chants of "sacked in the morning" from the home fans.