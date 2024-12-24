Fernandez thriving at Chelsea after getting to grips with Maresca's positional demands

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez struggled to live up to his hefty price tag following his arrival at the club in January last year but the Argentine says his recent upturn in form is down to developing a good understanding with coach Enzo Maresca.

Fernandez, who cost Chelsea 106 million pounds ($132 million), started six of their first seven league matches this season but failed to impress and was dropped to the bench in place of Romeo Lavia.

However, since his return to the side last month Fernandez has looked revitalised, bagging three goals and four assists in seven Premier League games and helping Chelsea climb to second.

"I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted," Fernandez told ESPN in an interview published on Monday.

"He (Maresca) explained to me what he wanted and I was getting the concept, reading the games. There is still a long way to go.

"On a personal level I have been feeling very good. The team has shown a very strong character, always working and with humility and showing that great things can be achieved. There is still a long way to go."

Chelsea next host London rivals Fulham on Thursday before travelling to face Ipswich Town on Dec. 30.

($1 = 0.7978 pounds)