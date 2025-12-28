Logo
Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in Indonesia boat accident
Fernando Martin's wife and one ‍daughter, as well as four crew members and a ⁠tour guide, were rescued.

Rescue team members search for passengers missing since Friday night after a boat carrying several people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, in the Padar Island Strait, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Dec 27, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS)/Handout)

28 Dec 2025 11:54AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2025 03:22PM)
JAKARTA: Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, Spanish football clubs said.

Valencia said they were "deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martin, ‌coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, ‌and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities".

Indonesian and Spanish authorities said on Saturday (Dec 27) that Martin and three of his children were missing ‍after the boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Friday in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist ​spot.

Rescue teams depart in boats after a boat carrying several people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, Spanish authorities and an Indonesian news agency said, Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, in this screengrab from the video obtained by Reuters on Dec 27, 2025. (Image: Reuters/Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS)/Handout)

The search was ‌continuing on Sunday morning, Fathur Rahman, mission coordinator for Indonesia's search and rescue agency ​in the area, told Reuters.

Real Madrid CF also sent condolences ⁠for Martin, 44, a ‌former player in second-tier Spanish football who ​was appointed coach of the Valencia Women's B team this year.

His wife and one ‍daughter, as well as four crew members and a ⁠tour guide, were rescued and safe, SAR said in ​a statement.

Source: Reuters/fh

