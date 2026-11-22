LAS VEGAS, Nov 22 : Ferrari principal Fred Vasseur said Charles Leclerc's collision with teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday was "completely unacceptable".

The incident came weeks after the Ferrari pair had collided at the Mexico City race, prompting talks within the team aimed at preventing a repeat.

Vasseur said the latest clash was particularly frustrating given Ferrari had addressed the issue with both drivers after Mexico and again in Brazil.

Leclerc received a 10-second penalty over the incident and finished 10th, while Hamilton, who was penalised for an earlier incident, finished seventh.

"Clearly it's unacceptable, first," Vasseur told Sky Italia. "A bit the same message as Mexico because you have to think about the team, about the people working in Maranello, about all the stakeholders, sponsors."

Leclerc had attempted to pass his teammate on the inside during the latter stages of the race but the pair made contact that spun Hamilton around.

"Charles did clearly make a mistake, that is penalising the team a lot and it's completely unacceptable today," Vasseur said.

"We had a chat all together in Brazil. Today we passed the message to think about the team when they were racing together and the outcome is this one. It's mega-frustrating for all of us."

Leclerc said he accepted responsibility as the stewards had decided to penalise him.

"I've been penalised so as a result I guess the majority and the stewards thought that it was my mistake, which I'll accept," the Monegasque driver added.

"I'm not going to say much more. At the end of the day I'm penalised so it has to be my mistake.

"I just feel quite embarrassed for the team in general. We will review."

Hamilton was reluctant to discuss the clash with Leclerc.

"I'm not going to get into the scenario. That's something for you to speak to Ferrari about," Hamilton said.

"But we knew that we were faced with a massive challenge this weekend. We didn't realise there would be such a limitation on the straights, and qualifying obviously was difficult.

"In the race I felt great and I really was progressing well. We ultimately wanted to try and make sure we finished ahead of the McLarens because that's who we're really fighting in the constructors."

Hamilton was penalised on lap 12 for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while passing McLaren's Lando Norris. The seven-times world champion was unable to give the position back and said the sanction was harsh.

"Avoiding collision with one of the McLarens got me a 10-second penalty, which was, I think, really harsh," he said. "I got my head back down and just kept chasing, managed to get back in the fight and then got knocked back again.

"But I never gave up and was just trying to get the best result. I really think we could have had a podium today with the pace we had."

Asked whether Ferrari needed firmer internal rules for racing Hamilton said that was a matter for the team.

"That's for Ferrari to decide, honestly," he said. "I've done all I can and I've said everything and more. It's been difficult. So all I can do is just show up and give it everything I can and hope in the background they eventually figure it out."