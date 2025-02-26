Logo
Sport

'Ferrari' Suaalii staying in the garage for Drua clash
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland v Australia - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 24, 2024 Australia's Joseph Suaalii arrives before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

26 Feb 2025 02:59PM
MELBOURNE : Joseph Suaalii's debut Super Rugby season has hit an early speed bump with the high-priced rugby league convert ruled out of the New South Wales Waratahs' home match against Fijian Drua on Friday due to a toe injury.

Suaalii, who made his test debut in the Wallabies' season-ending tour of Europe, missed training last week as the Waratahs had a bye in the second round.

Coach Dan McKellar downplayed his absence, saying: "Sometimes you've got to put the Ferraris in the garage."

But McKellar acknowledged on Wednesday that the 21-year-old fullback had been nursing a toe problem.

"We haven't got all the details yet, but hopefully that's short term," he told reporters.

"He pulled up sore (after round one) but recovered quite well and we thought he would be right for this week, but unfortunately he is not."

Suaalii was a winner in his Super Rugby Pacific debut as the Waratahs clinched a last-gasp 37-36 victory over the Otago Highlanders in round one.

The Waratahs face a Drua side who are winless from two games this season.

Source: Reuters
