Feyenoord coach still in firing line despite beating Bayern

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : An impressive home win over Bayern Munich, and the guarantee of progress in the Champions League, might not be enough to save Feyenoord coach Brian Priske's job amid continuing speculation about his future due to their poor domestic form.

Striker Santiago Gimenez scored twice in the first half on Wednesday to steer the hosts to a 3-0 victory and put them in line for a top-eight finish if they win their last group match next week.

But domestic results have put Priske under pressure with Feyenoord fourth in the Dutch league, 10 points off the pace.

Asked about the possibility of being sacked, Danish-born Priske wanted to turn the attention back to Wednesday’s win in De Kuip.

"I understand the questions, but I hope for some respect for the club," said Priske, who was hired to replace Arne Slot after he left for Liverpool at the end of last season.

"This is an incredible result. And that applies to all of Dutch football. We have two Dutch teams in the next round after PSV's great victory.

“It is now a bit more respectful to talk about football and not about my position. About all those reports, I don't really give a damn," he told reporters.

"The correct answer from me is: ‘I am the coach of Feyenoord and I have not heard anything else.’"

Priske said he was proud of the victory over Bayern, which puts Feyenoord in the playoff round and with a chance of a place in the top eight if they win at Lille next week.

“This was very well deserved. We have 13 points in the Champions League, unbelievable what those guys have shown. I am so proud of this group," he said.

“This is historic. We have had the most difficult eight matches of all the Champions League teams.”

