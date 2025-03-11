Feyenoord coach Van Persie still hoping to get past Inter

MILAN : New Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie said his side could still fight their way into contention in their Champions League last-16 clash at Inter Milan even though they go into Tuesday’s return game trailing by two goals.

The Dutch club lost 2-0 at home to the Italians last week and will have their backs against the wall versus the Serie A leaders in the return at the San Siro.

“The beauty of sport is that there is always hope, even if people think there is little chance," Van Persie told a press conference on Monday.

The Feyenoord manager has had only two games in charge since taking over, including the first leg where his side were thoroughly outplayed.

"It is clear that we want to surprise everyone. The expectation now is that it is hopeless for us. Well, I don't think so. We have a chance to win against a very strong Inter, but then we have to be at our best."

He added that his players must believe they can overturn the deficit after Inter's Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez scored in last Wednesday’s first leg in Rotterdam.

"The most important message I'm giving ahead of this match is believe in yourself, believe in each other. I've seen crazier things happen over the years,” Van Persie said.

“We're facing a huge challenge together, but we're not running away from it. I think the players we have now are really good.

“We're going to do it with these guys and the belief is there. There's no point in talking about other scenarios.”

With Feyenoord not playing this weekend, Van Persie watched Inter come from two goals down to beat Monza 3-2 at the San Siro on Saturday.

“They (Inter) always do the same thing, in attacking and switching. And they do it incredibly well.

“On the one hand that is a big challenge, but on the other hand it also offers opportunities. We do not expect Inter to do anything different tomorrow night. But there are also opportunities against a very strong team,” he added.

However, Feyenoord will have to cope without injured Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao, one of their top performers this season, after he was hurt in training on Monday.

"It is certainly a blow that Igor Paixao is not there. We are not assuming a long-term injury but we will look at that in the coming days," Van Persie added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)