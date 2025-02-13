Feyenoord profit from goalkeeping error to edge Milan

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands :A goalkeeping howler handed Feyenoord a 1-0 home win over AC Milan in an action-packed first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie on Wednesday, just two days after the Dutch club fired their coach.

Igor Paixao scored the game’s only goal after three minutes when his speculative effort from the left flank skidded with pace off the wet surface and slipped through the gloves of the diving Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

It was a shot that should have been a routine save for the France international, but the error gave Feyenoord a dream start and set the tone for a virtuoso performance from Paixao.

The Brazilian winger was at the heart of Feyenoord’s attacking enterprise as the home side showed no ill effects from the shock decision to fire coach Brian Priske on Monday.

Interim coach Pascal Bosschaart got off to a winning start after being promoted the same day from his job with the Feyenoord under-21 side, giving him little time to prepare for the tie.

Paixao caused no end of trouble for Milan’s new right back Kyle Walker with his runs down the wing and came close to a second goal with a curling shot in the 37th minute that brushed the top of the visitors’ crossbar.

After the break, Paixao’s trickery set up a chance for substitute Julian Carranza but he went wide from close range and both sides battled to set up clear-cut opportunities, despite a fevered atmosphere at De Kuip where torrential rain hampered play in the first half.

At the other end, Rafael Leao had two good chances before the break, the first blocked by Feyenoord defender Thomas Beelen and the second a counter-attack where he bore down on goal but was halted by Givairo Read’s timely tackle.

It was a quiet homecoming for Dutch international midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who showed little of his usual assertive midfield play but did go close with a dipping volley in the 70th minute, and for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, whom Feyenoord sold to Milan nine days ago for a record 35-million-euro ($36.35-million) fee.

Milan looked the stronger side in the final 20 minutes but the best they could muster was a powerful long-range shot from Samuel Chukwueze that went straight at Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther.

Milan host the return at San Siro on Tuesday with the aggregate winner advancing to the last 16.

($1 = 0.9629 euros)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)