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Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race
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Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race

Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race
Oct 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Amos Kipruto of Kenya lead the 2026 Chicago Marathon in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race
Oct 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Amos Kipruto of Kenya lead the 2026 Chicago Marathon in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race
Oct 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Catherine Debrunner poses for a photo after setting a world record in the women's wheelchair marathon with a time of 1:33:16 in the Chicago Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race
Oct 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view as runners compete in the Chicago Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race
Oct 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view as runners compete in the Chicago Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
11 Oct 2026 10:46PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2026 11:00PM)
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Oct 11 : Ethiopian Hawi Feysa retained her Chicago Marathon crown in a heavyweight clash with Kenya's Sharon Lokedi on Sunday, pulling away in the final mile to break the tape in two hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds. 

The back-to-back Boston winner Lokedi battled with Feysa through much of the final six miles of the course but could not hang on as the Ethiopian slammed her foot on the gas, crossing the line in 2:14:07.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei was third in 2:14:55.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto dominated the men's race in 2:01:09, exacting revenge after his second-place finish a year ago.

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Kipruto finished 91 seconds behind Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in 2025 but flipped the script this time around, running all by himself through the final straight after a tactically flawless performance.

Ethiopian Tadese Bikila crossed the line in 2:02:56 while his compatriot Milkesa Mengesha (2:03:46) was third.

It was the second marathon major win for Kipruto, who took the top of the podium in London four years ago.

Source: Reuters
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