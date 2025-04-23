Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029

FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 20, 2024 General view as a worker cleans the FiA logo ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix REUTERS/Albert Gea/ File Photo
FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029
The GM logo is seen on the China Headquarters in Shanghai, China, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/ File Photo
23 Apr 2025 10:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Formula One's governing body has officially approved GM Performance Power Units as an official engine supplier from 2029, the FIA said on Wednesday.

The company has been formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors to power the new Cadillac team that will debut next season.

Cadillac will use Ferrari units until the GM engines are available.

"With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid," said GM Performance Power Units CEO Russ O'Blenes in a statement.

The company plans to open a dedicated facility near Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2026.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement