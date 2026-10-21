FIA boss happy for F1 to race in Middle East, less sure about Dakar Rally

BIGGIN HILL, England, Oct 20 : Formula One's governing body is happy for the last two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to proceed as planned, despite the Iran war and conflict in the Gulf region, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after opening a new FIA Remote Operations Centre at Biggin Hill, within Formula One's television headquarters, the Emirati acknowledged concern about January's Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia but expressed confidence in F1.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who also attended the opening but did not speak to reporters, has stated the calendar is confirmed.

Qatar's Lusail circuit and Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina are due to host grands prix on November 29 and December 6 respectively. Italy's Imola circuit has been mentioned as a backstop for the latter race should both Gulf rounds have to be cancelled.

Asked if he felt the situation in the two countries was 'fine' at the moment, Ben Sulayem replied: 'Yeah, fine.

"Does this say (mean) that there is nothing going to happen? I cannot predict this. I can only tell you today that there is nothing and the two races are going to happen."

Ben Sulayem said his children remained in the Emirates and he would be happy for FIA staff to attend, adding that there were also backup plans in case some were unable to travel.

SOME EVENTS IN SAUDI ARABIA HAVE BEEN CANCELLED

The FIA World Rally Championship was due to end in Saudi Arabia on November 11-14 but was cancelled due to the situation in the country, with the Italian round in Sardinia concluding the championship this month.

The Jeddah-based rally remained automatically as part of the Middle East championship but Ben Sulayem said local organisers had asked two days ago for that to be cancelled as well.

The Dakar Rally is held entirely in Saudi Arabia in January but that too has looked in doubt amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has stepped up attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure.

Some other upcoming sporting events in the kingdom have been cancelled or postponed, including golf, cycling and tennis.

Two drivers and a team member told Reuters this month that organisers were working on an alternative route in the north of the kingdom. The current itinerary starts and finishes in King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea coast to the north of Jeddah and south of the key oil hub of Yanbu that has been targeted.

There has also been media speculation the Dakar could be moved to Morocco. France-based Amaury Sport Organisation, organisers of the January 1-15 rally which is also the opening round of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid world championship, has not commented.

"Up to now we are there (in Saudi)," said Ben Sulayem.

"If you tell (ask) me 'is it going to happen?', I don't know. If you tell me 'is it going to be cancelled?', I don't know. There are options. Move it to Morocco, if it goes (ahead) or it doesn't go on. Common sense here (is) that we will never take our staff or drivers or any officials to a place where we feel it is risky. No way."