FIA says Lawson not at fault in Mexico incident with marshals

LONDON :Liam Lawson bears no blame for a near-miss with two marshals who crossed the track ahead of him during last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, Formula One's governing body said on Friday.

The New Zealander, who drives for Red Bull's Racing Bulls, was shocked by the lap three incident which happened after he left the pits last Sunday.

"Are you kidding me? Did you just see that?" he asked his race engineer over the radio. "I could have ... killed them, mate."

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that while an investigation remained ongoing, Lawson was in the clear.

"Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that... Liam Lawson slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area," it said.

The statement added that the rookie had braked earlier than in other laps and passed "significantly slower than racing speed into turn one.

"He is not at fault in this incident," it said.

A statement from the Mexican Automobile Club (OMDAI) earlier in the week had highlighted that Lawson did not change his line despite the marshals being visible on track and knowing he needed to take extreme precautions.

Onboard footage had suggested he saw the marshals, who were collecting debris from an earlier collision, only at the last moment after turning into the right-hander.

Media reports had interpreted the OMDAI statement as putting blame on Lawson.

The FIA said a situation with marshals on track with oncoming cars was not something anyone wanted to see and it was natural the incident would provoke concern and debate.

"It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved," it added.

"As with all serious incidents, the full analysis will take some time," it added, citing the need to collect and review evidence in multiple languages.

The governing body thanked the marshals, who are volunteers, for their professionalism and dedication.