FIFA boss Infantino condemns Senegal players and staff's behaviour in Africa Cup of Nations final

PARIS, Jan 19 : FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the behaviour of Senegal players and members of the coaching staff after a chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final, saying violence and walk-offs had no place in football.

After congratulating Senegal on their title, which they clinched with a 1-0 victory against hosts Morocco thanks to a Pape Gueye strike in extra time, Infantino said: “We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right.

"We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The final was marred by controversy after a disputed late penalty decision, which prompted Senegal players to leave the field in protest as tensions escalated around the officials. The match was temporarily halted amid angry scenes.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was reviewing footage and that disciplinary proceedings will follow, adding that it "condemns the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials".

"CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty," CAF said in a statement on Monday.