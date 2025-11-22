FIFA expels Dominican club from top flight over match manipulation

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee expelled Atletico San Cristobal from the top-flight Dominican Football League (LDF) on Friday for alleged match manipulation.

In a statement, FIFA said the club had engaged in activities relating to the manipulation of football matches and competitions, breaching Article 20 of the Disciplinary Code.

The club will be demoted to the second division, the LDF Expansion League, next season.

Football's global governing body also ordered the Dominican Republic Football Association to establish an educational programme aimed at preventing and combating match manipulation ahead of future competitions.

The Dominican Football League, which was established in 2015, features a 10-team format. Atletico San Cristobal are bottom of the table with two points, having played 12 of the 18 matches this season.

Reuters contacted the league for comment.