FIFA fines El Salvador over racist incidents in qualifying match

FIFA has sanctioned the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) for racist and discriminatory behavior by fans during the CONCACAF qualifying match against Suriname for the 2026 World Cup.

FESFUT said on Monday that world football's governing body imposed a fine of $62,715, to be invested in a previously approved comprehensive anti-discrimination plan.

In addition, the next official match of the Salvadoran team must be played with a minimum closure of 15 per cent of the approved capacity of the stadium, particularly in the stands behind the goals.

"FIFA, through its Disciplinary Committee, notified the imposition of sanctions on our Federation as a result of the incidents of racism and discrimination that occurred during the match between El Salvador and Suriname," the country's FA said in a statement.

The Salvadoran national team hosted Suriname at the Cuscatlan stadium on September 8, in a match in which fans allegedly shouted and made racist and discriminatory gestures against players from the South American country.

"FESFUT reiterates its firm rejection of any manifestation of racism or discrimination, and reaffirms its commitment to work together with FIFA, CONCACAF and other international bodies to ensure that Salvadoran soccer is lived in an atmosphere of respect, equality and unity," it added.

La Selecta coached by Colombian Hernan "Bolillo" Gomez, are second in group A of the qualifiers with three points, behind Suriname, leaders with four, and ahead of third-placed Panama with two points, and Guatemala with one.

El Salvador will host Panama on October 10 and four days later will face Guatemala.

(Writing by Mexico Editorial Staff)