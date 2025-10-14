FIFA to help Gaza rebuild football infrastructure, says Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged the governing body’s support to rebuild football infrastructure in Gaza as part of wider post-war reconstruction efforts following Monday's peace summit in Egypt.

Infantino was among more than 20 world leaders who attended the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

"It’s something that is really important for FIFA to be here to support, to help, to assist, to make sure that this peace process comes to fruition," Infantino said after the signing of a document outlining plans for regional stability and reconstruction.

The FIFA president said his organisation would help restore football in Gaza and the wider Palestinian territories, including rebuilding facilities destroyed during Israel's military operation that killed more than 67,000 people, and launching a fund to support new pitches and youth programmes.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Football’s role has to be to support, to unite, to give hope," he said.

"We will help to rebuild all the football facilities in Gaza, bring football back together with the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), and create opportunities for children through the game."

Infantino added that FIFA would contribute with mini-pitches and "FIFA Arenas" and invite other partners to join the effort, saying "football brings hope to children, and it’s very, very important".

PFA HAS ASKED FIFA TO SUSPEND ISRAEL

The PFA has repeatedly asked the Zurich-based body to suspend Israel, citing alleged discrimination and the participation of Israeli clubs based in occupied Palestinian territories.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee was asked last year to examine the PFA’s allegations but the governing body later delayed its decision, saying the matter would be reviewed by the FIFA Council.

FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani said this month that the matter had yet to be dealt with.

"To be honest, I'm unaware of where it's at, and I know that it's in the legal department, but I haven't seen any analysis done," he said.

"When they're ready, I guess, to sort of put that forward to the council, then we'll have a read and if there's any decisions need to be made from a council perspective, obviously we'll make them."