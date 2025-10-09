FIFA president Infantino calls for 'open mind' on World Cup scheduling

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants football to keep an "open mind" about when World Cups are played as the global soccer body grapples with climate and calendar challenges for the tournament.

The World Cup is usually held in June-July when most leagues in the northern hemisphere have their off-seasons, but the 2022 edition in Qatar broke with convention by taking place in November-December to avoid the desert nation's scorching heat.

Any major changes remain distant possibilities with FIFA's International Match Calendar (IMC) fixed until 2030, but Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 tournament, becoming the second nation from the Middle East to do so.

"It's not just about one World Cup, it's a general reflection. Even to play in some European countries in July is very, very hot, so maybe we have to think," Infantino said at the European Football Clubs' general assembly in Rome.

"We have summer and winter and in the world, if you want to play at the same time everywhere, you can play in March or in October. In December you cannot play in one part of the world and in July you cannot play in another part.

"We need to consider all these elements and let's see how we can make it better for everyone. Maybe there are ways we can optimise the calendar. We are discussing, we have to have an open mind."

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host next year's men's World Cup in the traditional June-July window, although a report found 10 of the 16 venues are at very high risk of experiencing extreme heat stress conditions.

The 2030 tournament - also in June-July - presents a logistical challenge, with Morocco, Portugal and Spain as primary hosts while Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will hold matches to mark 100 years since the first World Cup in Uruguay.