Historic World Cup not just a victory for Spain, but a triumph for women’s football everywhere, say observers

The FIFA Women’s World Cup, which broke records for ticket sales and television viewership, was a triumph for women’s football everywhere, observers said a day after Spain beat England to lift the trophy.

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final on Sunday (Aug 20) to win their first title, capping a month-long tournament that kicked off with 32 teams – the biggest edition so far.

In total, almost 2 million spectators watched the games – about 600,000 more than the previous record set eight years ago in Canada – and surpassing FIFA’s expectations of 1.5 million.

In co-host nation Australia, their semi-final match against England created history when 11.15 million viewers tuned in at its peak to watch the 3-1 loss.

It became the most-watched television programme since the current audience measurement system started in 2001, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

The record-breaking numbers have sparked hope in athletes, fans and observers that the tournament’s success will mean more sponsorships, viewership, funding and interest for women’s football, as well as women’s sports in general.

“(The World Cup) has suddenly shone a light on an area that perhaps politicians and the general public were not really thinking about,” consultancy firm Deloitte Southeast Asia’s sports business group leader James Walton told CNA’s Asia Now on Monday.

“People see the level of fan engagement, the level of impact on getting young people – particularly young girls in this case – to participate in the sport … And suddenly, people see that the women’s football teams can be just as successful as the men’s, if not more so.”