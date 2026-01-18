Figure skating-Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron make Olympic statement with sizzling European victory

SHEFFIELD, England, Jan 17 : Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France stamped themselves as Olympic contenders on Saturday, capturing their first European ice dance title with a commanding performance in their final tune-up before the Games.

In just their fourth international appearance since teaming up last March, the duo delivered a breathtaking lyrical free dance to the soundtrack from "The Whale" for a season's best score of 135.50 points that left little doubt they will be in the hunt for gold next month.

Fournier Beaudry, a Montreal native who received French citizenship in November, and Cizeron, the reigning Olympic champion with longtime previous partner Gabriella Papadakis, scored 222.43 total points.

Three-time defending champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy, third after the short dance, finished second with 210.34.

Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson had the crowd roaring with their energetic programme to "The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond", "Auld Lang Syne", and The Proclaimers hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)".

But they lost precious points with a huge blunder on their twizzles - side-by-side spins that travel across the ice - to fall to third with 209.51.

Earlier on Saturday, Georgia's Nika Egadze delivered the performance of his career, landing four quadruple jumps to run away with the men's title and leave a mistake-ridden field far behind.

The 23-year-old carved through a pressure-packed free skate with remarkable composure, turning what was expected to be a tight showdown into a commanding victory in the final international event for Olympic-bound European skaters ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

Skating to Sail by Awolnation, he scored 181.72 points and 273.00 overall for Georgia's first European victory in men's singles.

"It was a really hard week for me mentally, because the first days were really shaky, the practices didn't go well," Egadze said.

"Benoit (Richaud, his choreographer) gave me some advice on how to be more calm, more relaxed - don't think about the medal, just think about my skate, to make people happy with my skating. I think we did a really good job."

Matteo Rizzo was second with 256.37 points to secure the second spot on Italy's Olympic team, while Russian-born Georgii Reshtenko of the Czech Republic climbed from eighth after the short program to take third with 238.27 points.

Rizzo was in a battle for the remaining Italian Olympic team spot with Nikolaj Memola, with Daniel Grassl having locked up the country's first spot. Memola, who has been battling injuries, was 11th.

It was a disastrous day for 2022 European silver medallist Grassl, who arrived as the favourite with the top score among the field this season. The Italian fell three times en route to finishing 13th.

Egadze said he practised hard over the last two months to add a fourth quad jump to his free programme.

"I think it paid off," he said.

His victory came on the heels of Georgian teammates Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava winning the pairs event earlier in the week.

The coaching teams for both Egadze and the pairs champions include Eteri Tutberidze, who coached Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian skater at the centre of a doping scandal during the 2022 Beijing Olympics.