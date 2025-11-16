Figure skating-France's Aymoz claims first Grand Prix win at Skate America

NEW YORK :France's Kevin Aymoz delivered a passionate, artistic performance to win the men's title at Skate America on Saturday, ending a long wait for his first Grand Prix gold in Lake Placid, New York.

Aymoz, who made his Grand Prix debut in 2017, won with a combined 253.53 points overall, as Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov was second with 251.09 and Japan's Kazuki Tomono (245.57) took third.

Aymoz was in second after Friday's short programme and came alive for the free skate on Saturday, hanging on to his opening quad toe and capping the routine with his hands held aloft in triumph as he stood directly in front of the judges.

He burst into tears as the final results were called, as Tomono, who had been first in the standings after the short programme, slipped to bronze after falling during the final free skate of the night.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It marked a terrific reversal of fortune for Aymoz, who finished 10th at Skate Canada earlier this month after suffering a foot injury.

"I feel like I went to hell and I'm just dreaming right now," Aymoz said in televised remarks.

"It was so difficult. After Skate Canada I wanted to give up so much and today I'm here and it's so beautiful to be with my friends, competing all together.

Japan's reigning world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara recovered from an early error in their free skate to win the pairs with an overall score of 215.99.

Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava finished second with 195.73 and Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe (182.87) were third.

The Japanese pair were second in the standings after Friday's short programme and put up a relatively clean performance after Miura landed awkwardly on a triple toe loop near the start of the programme.

Metelkina and Berulava, who first partnered in 2023, were atop the standings after the short programme but slipped to silver after Metelkina fell on the opening manoeuvre and her partner was unable to get her into an early axel lift.

Japan's Rinka Watanabe (74.35) shot to the top of the women's singles standings after the short programme with a beautiful opening triple Axel, but has American Alysa Liu (73.73) hot on her heels when the competition resumes on Sunday with the free skating.

The World Champion Liu, who made a remarkable comeback to her sport after retiring in 2022, appeared perfectly at ease as she landed a beautiful triple flip and was reduced to tears as she took in a standing ovation.

"It's really incredible skating for such a loving crowd," said Liu. "I really feel it."

The three-times World Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates led comfortably in the ice dance after the first day, as they eye a record-tying fifth Skate America title when the competition resumes on Sunday with the free dance programme.