Figure skating-Malinin eyes three Olympic Games as Milano Cortina looms

Dec 29 : ‌Ilia Malinin says he hopes to compete at three Olympic Games, starting with Italy in February, as the three-time U.S. men's champion continues the rapid rise that has made him the gold medal favorite at the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.

Asked how long he plans to stay in the sport, the 21-year-old American said his goal is to skate through the 2026, 2030 and 2034 Olympic cycles, while acknowledging the physical demands of the ultra-difficult jumps that have helped define his career.

"There are three Olympic cycles that I ‌still want to skate," he told reporters ahead of the U.S. Figure Skating ‌Championships, which kick off Sunday in St. Louis.

"Hopefully in those years I'll become the fullest skater I can be."

Earlier this month, Malinin won his third consecutive Grand Prix Final in record-setting fashion in Japan, becoming the first skater to land seven quad jumps in one program.

The Virginia native is also the only skater ever to land a quad axel in international competition and employs thrilling backflips to push the boundaries of the sport.

"I don't know how much my body will ‍handle it after all the jumps I've been doing so far, but that's a goal for me to at least skate for another three Olympic cycles," he said, adding that he is "playing everything by ear" based on his health and motivation.

Malinin said his approach to longevity is increasingly guided by managing his training load.

"I know my body," he said. "I can say, this ​is enough jumps already and not overdo ‌myself."

NEW SKATES

He said he is feeling "really good" heading into nationals, though he is still adjusting after switching to new skates - a change that can affect timing and feel on takeoffs and landings.

With Milano Cortina ​looming, he said he is not looking to gamble on tricky changes to his programs right now, particularly while breaking in ⁠equipment.

"Being an Olympic year, I really don't want to ‌take any unnecessary risks, especially with having new skates right now," he said, adding that he wants to be "100 per cent ​for the Olympics."

Malinin said the surge of attention that comes with an Olympic season is already being felt, and he sees part of his role as helping the sport reach a wider audience.

"I ‍definitely see the popularity rising," he said, adding that being recognized in everyday settings like grocery stores makes him feel ⁠he is doing his job as a skater to make the sport more popular.

"After the Olympics there's going to be a lot more ​to come," he said.

"I really want ‌to grow the sport to the heights that it has been at and maybe even higher."

(Reporting ‍by ​Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Michael Perry)