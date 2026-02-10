Figure Skating-Milano Cortina organisers apologise for medal podium surface mishap

MILAN, Feb 9 : The organisers of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics apologised on Monday for the surface of the medals podium at Sunday's figure skating team event after some competitors complained that it damaged their skates.

"The anti-slip surface of the podium caused some damage to the athletes’ skates. Milano Cortina 2026 is taking steps to replace the surface to prevent a re-occurrence," officials said in a statement.

Several skaters had to get their blades re-sharpened after stepping off the medal podium on Sunday, prompting comments on social media about the surface of the podium.

All the medalists - Team USA, Japan and Italy - came onto the ice for the ceremony but had no skate guards handy when it came to stepping onto the podium.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"To minimise the impact of the damage to athletes’ preparations and in agreement with ISU, Milano Cortina 2026 has made a skate-sharpening service available and offered an additional training session to the impacted National Olympic Committees," the organisers said.

Some of the skaters who participated in the team event - including American ice dancing gold medal favourites Madison Chock and Evan Bates - were back on the ice on Monday competing in the rhythm dance competition, while others are due to compete in the men's singles short programme on Tuesday.