Figure skating-Shibutanis returning to ice dance ahead of Milano Cortina Olympics

American ice dance siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are returning to competitive figure skating, seven years after the two-times Olympic bronze medallists announced their retirement when Maia was diagnosed with cancer.

The Shibutanis - known in the skating world as the "Shib Sibs" - plan to compete in the 2025-26 Olympic season under the guidance of coaches Marina Zoueva and Massimo Scali.

"These past seven years have challenged and inspired us in ways we never expected. I'm so happy and grateful to be healthy and in a position to make the decision to return to the sport I love in this way," 30-year-old Maia said.

The Shibutanis are two-times U.S. champions and three-times world medallists, winning silver in 2016 and bronze in 2011 and '17. Their 2011 medal made them the youngest ice dancers - Maia was 16 and Alex, 20 - in nearly 50 years to climb the world championship medal podium.

They captured bronze medals in both the ice dance and the team event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, making history as the first athletes of Asian descent - their parents are Japanese - and only non-white team to earn an Olympic ice dance medal.

The siblings took a break after the Olympics which they extended after Maia was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

They have kept busy during their seven years as authors of four children's books while also working in choreography, public speaking and other creative endeavours.

"Our experiences and the new skills we've developed during our time away from competition have brought us different perspectives and created some exciting new possibilities," said Alex, 34. "We don't take any of this for granted. We're really enjoying the process and look forward to performing and competing together again."

The Shibutanis, who began their partnership in 2004, were inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2023.

"As Olympic medallists and U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famers, it's incredibly exciting to have Maia and Alex return to competition next season," said U.S. Figure Skating's senior director of athlete high performance Justin Dillon.

"They are strong ambassadors for the sport, both on and off the ice. Their comeback adds to the excitement surrounding Team USA after a very successful year and makes the team stronger as we look toward the Olympic season."

The Shibutanis will have some competition on the U.S. team. Three-times world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates will have their sights on their first Olympic ice dance title in 2026.