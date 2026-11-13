Fiji make sweeping changes for Ireland clash

Nov 12 : Fiji have retained only six starters from last week’s loss to France in their line-up to take on Ireland in the Nations Championship in Dublin on Saturday.

• Hooker Tevita Ikanivere keeps his place but new coach Jake White on Thursday handed the captain’s armband to number eight Peceli Yato, who returned to the Fiji side this year after three years out of international rugby.

• There is a debut at centre for 31-year-old Setareki Bituniyata, who was named Player of the Season in the last French second division campaign, as he pairs up with Josua Tuisova.

• Peni Ravai comes into the front row in place of Eroni Mawi while Joseva Tamani replaces Mesake Vocevoce, who switches to flanker, in the second row.

• Yato and Lekima Tagitagivalu complete a new-look loose- forward trio. Former England international Nathan Hughes was injured on his debut in the 54-17 loss to France in Lyon and drops out.

• The 35-year-old Ben Volavola and Frank Lomani are a new halfback pairing while Ponipate Loganimasi replaces the injured Salesi Rayasi at fullback.

Team: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Setareki Bituniyata, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Peceli Yato (captain), 7-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Joseva Tamani, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere, 1-Peni Ravai

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Vilikesa Nairau, 18-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19-Kitione Salawa, 20-Elia Canakaivata, 21-Terio Tamani, 22-Caleb Muntz, 23-Iosefo Masi.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)