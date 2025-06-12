Fiji name strong squad for Australia and Scotland tests

Fiji coach Mick Byrne promised Australia and Scotland tough tests after naming a strong squad featuring 15 European-based players for the July clashes with the tier-one nations on Thursday.The Pacific islanders will play the Wallabies in Newcastle on July 6 in Australia's only warm-up match for the British & Irish Lions test series before hosting the Scots in Suva the following weekend.

"We've announced a squad which is as strong as we're able to select, so that's excellent," said Byrne.

"We're really looking forward to going over to Australia and putting on a great performance against the Wallabies and then coming home and playing against Scotland.

"Both Australia and Scotland are established tier-one sides, and we know the level we need to rise to. This squad reflects our depth, strength, and we will give a performance that will make all Fijians proud."

New Zealand-born former All Blacks sevens winger Salesi Rayasi, who now plays for French club RC Vannes, was included for the first time after switching national allegiance. His father Filipe played 13 times for Fiji in the 1990s.

Alongside the 10 players who play their club rugby in France and five in England, the 32-man squad features a core of 13 players from the Fijian Drua Super Rugby team.

"We've focused on combinations that give us both tactical adaptability and the trademark Fijian spirit," Byrne said. "We want to win – but more importantly, we want to win playing our brand of rugby."

Australian Byrne, who coached the Drua until last year, said Fiji's likely inclusion in the Nations Cup meant they needed to start thinking and acting like a tier-one country.

"We now need to step up as an organisation and a group of players and address the fact that we are now tier one," he added.

Fiji squad:

Forwards - Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuel Mativesi, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua, Setareki Turagacoke, Viliame Mata, Elia Canakaivata, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Albert Tuisue, Etonia Waqa, Motikai Murray.

Backs - Simione Kuruvoli, Philip Baselala, Sam Wye, Caleb Muntz, Isaia Armstrong-Ravula, Vilimoni Botitu, Josua Tuisova, Iosefo Masikau Baleiwairiki, Sireli Maqala, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Ponipate Loganimasi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Salesi Rayasi.