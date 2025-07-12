Fiji trample over undermanned Scotland in Suva

Fiji overwhelmed a depleted Scotland 29-14 in tropical Suva on Saturday to dent the Scots' chances of a seeding for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Missing eight players on British & Irish Lions duty, Scotland conceded three yellow cards and were a man down for the last 14 minutes when winger Darcy Graham was sent to the sin-bin for an off-side penalty.

Graham's late infringement was his second yellow card, and his illegal interception of a pass near the Scottish goal-line gave the Fijians a penalty try and a decisive 15-point lead.

Fiji's third win over Scotland turned around their 57-17 thrashing in the teams' previous meeting in Edinburgh in November.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The match also had World Cup seeding points at stake, with the top six nations in World Rugby rankings to earn a seeding in the first round pools for the tournament.

Scotland were ranked seventh coming into the match, narrowly behind sixth-placed Argentina, and will need to bounce back in a week's time against Samoa in Auckland.

"I'm sure when we watch it back there's loads of things that we could have done better," said Scotland captain Rory Darge.

"There's a good few errors in there, discipline, giving away penalties - so there're things that we're not controlling."

Fiji rebounded from their last-gasp 21-18 defeat to Australia in Newcastle.

The home side conceded a try in the fourth minute to fullback Kyle Rowe but assumed control after Graham's first yellow card for an illegal tackle on Sireli Maqala as he stormed toward the try-line.

Back-to-back tries to hooker-captain Tevita Ikanivere and winger Kalaveti Ravouvou in a four-minute burst put the Fijians up 15-7 at half-time.

Scotland trimmed the deficit to a point with a try to Tom Jordan soon after the restart but Fiji winger Jiuta Wainiqolo gave the Fijians' breathing space with a brilliant try near the hour-mark, bursting through the Scottish line on the left flank and beating five defenders.

"I think we deserved that win. We worked so hard these past two weeks," said Ikanivere.

"The last (Fiji) president said there's only a few things that bring Fijians together and rugby is one. It was great today to see everyone enjoying themselves and enjoying Fiji."