Fiji winger Raisuqe dies after road accident in France

Fiji international Josaia Raisuqe has died after a road accident in France where he played for Top 14 side Castres, the club said on Thursday.

"Castres Olympique is in mourning," they said in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the death this morning in a road accident of our player Josaia Raisuqe... he was a wonderful teammate who was much appreciated by everyone."

Winger Raisuqe, 30, was part of the Fiji sevens team who won the silver medal at last year's Paris Olympics. He joined Castres in 2021.

"He was a radiant young man both on and off the pitch who was a pillar of the Fijian community that we have at the club and to which we are very attached," Castres President Pierre-Yves Revol said.

Saturday's Top 14 match between Castres and Clermont Auvergne has been postponed, France's National Rugby League said in a statement.