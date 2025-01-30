Final Champions League league phase table

Following is the final table for league phase of the Champions League competition for the 2024-25 season:

Top eight sides in the league phase qualify automatically for the round of 16.

1. Liverpool

2. Barcelona

3. Arsenal

4. Inter Milan

5. Atletico Madrid

6. Bayer Leverkusen

7. Lille

8. Aston Villa

The teams finishing in ninth to 24th place go to the two-legged knockout playoffs.

9. Atalanta

10. Borussia Dortmund

11. Real Madrid

12. Bayern Munich

13. AC Milan

14. PSV Eindhoven

15. Paris St Germain

16. Benfica

17. Monaco

18. Brest

19. Feyenoord

20. Juventus

21. Celtic

22. Manchester City

23. Sporting

24. Club Brugge

The teams from 25th to 36 are out of the competition.

25. Dinamo Zagreb

26. VfB Stuttgart

27. Shakhtar Donetsk

28. Bologna

29. Red Star Belgrade

30. Sturm Graz

31. Sparta Prague

32. RB Leipzig

33. Girona

34. RB Salzburg

35. Slovan Bratislava

36. Young Boys

The draw for knockout playoffs will take place on Jan.31.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund and Chiranjit Ojha, editing by Ed Osmond)