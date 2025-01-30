Final Champions League league phase table

Following is the final table for league phase of the Champions League competition for the 2024-25 season:
Top eight sides in the league phase qualify automatically for the round of 16.
1. Liverpool
2. Barcelona
3. Arsenal
4. Inter Milan
5. Atletico Madrid
6. Bayer Leverkusen
7. Lille
8. Aston Villa
The teams finishing in ninth to 24th place go to the two-legged knockout playoffs.
9. Atalanta
10. Borussia Dortmund
11. Real Madrid
12. Bayern Munich
13. AC Milan
14. PSV Eindhoven
15. Paris St Germain
16. Benfica
17. Monaco
18. Brest
19. Feyenoord
20. Juventus
21. Celtic
22. Manchester City
23. Sporting
24. Club Brugge
The teams from 25th to 36 are out of the competition.
25. Dinamo Zagreb
26. VfB Stuttgart
27. Shakhtar Donetsk
28. Bologna
29. Red Star Belgrade
30. Sturm Graz
31. Sparta Prague
32. RB Leipzig
33. Girona
34. RB Salzburg
35. Slovan Bratislava
36. Young Boys
The draw for knockout playoffs will take place on Jan.31.
