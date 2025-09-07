Finland stun Serbia to reach Eurobasket quarter-finals

RIGA :Finland pulled off a stunning upset to defeat hot favourites Serbia 92-86 and go through to the last eight at the Eurobasket, dumping three-times NBA most valuable player Nikola Jokic and his team out of a tournament they were expected to win.

Shooting guard Elias Valtonen shot a dagger three-pointer over Jokic late in the fourth quarter that heralded the beginning of the end for Serbia, who came unstuck in the third quarter and never recovered.

Valtonen knocked down eight of his 13 points in the final two minutes to put Serbia away, with star player Lauri Markkanen netting 29 points despite missing eight of his nine attempts from three-point range.

"It was an unreal performance by the team. We needed every single one of them tonight, and so everybody in the stands and the staff, and the players. Just big credit to them and we’re not done yet, but we’re going to enjoy this," Markkanen said.

The Finns next face the winners of the last-16 game between France and Georgia, which takes place on Sunday.