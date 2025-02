GDANSK : Fiorentina have signed Italy forward Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray until the end of the season for 3.2 million euros ($3.30 million), the Turkish Super Lig club said in statement on Monday.

The 25-year-old was on loan at Serie A side Atalanta since July 2024 but that deal has been terminated.

Fiorentina hold a purchase option that allows them to sign Zaniolo permanently for 15.5 million euros, plus 2 million in bonuses, according to Galatasaray's statement.

($1 = 0.9692 euros)