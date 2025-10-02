Fitzpatrick hits out at PGA of America president's 'offensive' Ryder Cup comments

Matt Fitzpatrick described PGA of America President Don Rea's defence of U.S. fans at the Ryder Cup as "offensive" to European supporters after he said the hostile atmosphere in New York was similar to that in Rome during the 2023 edition.

Europe beat the U.S. 15-13 at Bethpage Black to win the Ryder Cup after their players were subjected to taunts and personal abuse by fans, who also refused to stay quiet while players were taking their shots.

A master of ceremonies stepped down for her role after joining in with a vulgar chant aimed at Rory McIlroy, while the Northern Irishman's wife also had a beer thrown in her direction by fans.

Asked about McIlroy's treatment in an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Rea said: "It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understands ... things like that are going to happen and I don't know what was said."

However, Fitzpatrick criticized Rea for downplaying the behaviour of the home fans.

"It's pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that," added the 2022 U.S. Open champion on Wednesday ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"I don't want to speak on behalf of everyone but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when they presented the trophy there and shook hands," said Fitzpatrick, who came into the Ryder Cup with a record of one win and seven losses but contributed 2.5 points in New York.

"I've had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologising for the fans and saying really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff."

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland.