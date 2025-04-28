Five key games as Liverpool strolled to title

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this season and their 20th English title looked like a forgone conclusion for months as their rivals struggled to keep pace.

Here are five key games on their road to the title.

Sept. 1 - Manchester United 0 Liverpool 3

After comfortable wins against Ipswich Town and Brentford in Arne Slot's first two Premier League games in charge, a visit to Manchester United in gameweek three looked like being a much better gauge of the Dutchman's early progress.

As it turned out it was a no-contest as Slot's side totally dominated with Luis Diaz scoring twice before halftime and Mohamed Salah wrapping up the points after the break.

Admittedly, United were woeful, but it was the first big statement of the Slot era.

Oct. 27 - Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

Liverpool did not know it at the time but it would be Arsenal, not defending champions Manchester City, who would become their only serious rivals in the ensuing title race.

Arsenal twice led at The Emirates and appeared to be on course for three points but the home side were hampered by defensive injuries and Liverpool were vastly improved in the second half to salvage a point with a late Salah equaliser.

It kept them only one point behind City, who a week later began a four-match losing run in the league to hand the initiative to Liverpool.

Dec. 1 - Liverpool 2 Manchester City 0

This was the moment Slot's side took a stranglehold of the Premier League. A wounded City arrived at Anfield with five defeats and a draw from their previous six matches in all competitions but with the chance to remind Liverpool that they could yet recover to win a fifth successive title.

Instead, a dominant Liverpool made it a humbling afternoon for Pep Guardiola's side and the only surprise was that they had to wait until a late Salah penalty to double their lead and confirm their overwhelming superiority.

The win left Liverpool 11 points ahead of City and nine ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea and meant that Slot had earned 34 points from his first 13 Premier League games - matching the record of Guus Hiddink at Chelsea during the 2008-09 season.

Dec. 22 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Liverpool 6

Successive draws had allowed Chelsea and Arsenal to shrink Liverpool's lead but a pre-Christmas trip to unpredictable Tottenham was just what Liverpool needed.

Salah scored twice, to go fourth on Liverpool's all-time scoring list, as a ruthless Liverpool went 5-1 ahead just past the hour mark and two late goals flattered Tottenham.

Feb. 19 - Aston Villa 2 Liverpool 2

With Arsenal showing an appetite for the title fight and moving seven points behind, a labouring Liverpool looked vulnerable going to Villa Park but emerged with a point thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's leveller.

While a draw was no cause for celebration it proved a foundation for tough-looking fixtures away at Manchester City and at home to Newcastle in the next week.

Liverpool won both of those and with Arsenal buckling under the pressure it proved to be a vital period in which Slot's side galloped away at the top of the table, never to look back.