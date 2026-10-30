Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

SYDNEY, Oct 30 : Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight said he was only going to get better after being awarded the John Eales Medal as Australia's best player in the 2026 season.

McReight joined great Australian opensides George Smith, Phil Waugh, David Pocock and Michael Hooper in taking home the prestigious award, which is decided by a ballot of Wallabies players after each test.

"It's a tremendous honour. I think all you ever want is to be respected by your fellow mates and it means a lot," the 27-year-old told reporters after receiving the award late on Thursday.

"But here's just the beginning for me. I really think I'm getting a lot better ... So I'm eager for next year. I'm eager to continue this form and playing for Australia, because I love this country and I love this team."

McReight, who was the first Queensland player since Chris Latham in 2006 to claim the prize, said he was looking forward to seeing the Wallabies continue to improve over the next 12 months heading into the World Cup on home soil.

"We know we can be more detailed, take the learnings, and continue to grow," he said.

"Like, everyone's seen our performances. When we play well, we're a great side. We just got to keep getting better.

"You don't play the game for these honours, right?" McReight added. "You play to win as a team. And all I care about is winning and having a beer in the sheds with my mates."

In other awards, inside centre Faitala Moleka was named Wallaroos Player of the Year, while McReight's versatile backline teammate Jock Campbell was named Australia's best in Super Rugby Pacific.