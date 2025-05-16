Flick engineers Barcelona's attacking renaissance with flair and fortitude

BARCELONA :German manager Hansi Flick's tactical acumen was crucial to guide Barcelona to their 28th Spanish league title that they claimed on Thursday when they beat city rivals Espanyol 1-0, securing an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with two games left to play.

The remarkable LaLiga and Copa del Rey double marks a surprising turnaround for Barcelona, considering the turbulence on and off the pitch when Flick replaced Xavi Hernandez as manager a year ago.

The German tactician, who was sacked as German national team coach in September 2023 following a string of defeats, has orchestrated a renaissance that transcends mere results.

In a season where Barcelona have scored an astonishing 95 goals in 35 league matches – 23 more than Real – Flick has reintroduced attacking verve to a club that treats entertaining football as religion.

Flick was tasked with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies in Xavi’s last season, with their on-field struggles exacerbated by turmoil off the pitch, including deepening financial problems and a refereeing scandal that could drag on for years in Spanish justice.

Flick inherited a squad of highly talented players who were eager to prove their value amid the club’s off pitch struggles. He was instrumental in blocking the outside noise, shielding the changing room with a 'stick to football' mentality.

The players embraced the relentless work ethic and intensity Flick brought to the club, turning negative vibe around the club into motivation.

"We've always thought positively and we could feel it looking at training sessions. At Barça you have to win titles and three titles (LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup) is just great," Flick told Movistar Plus on Thursday.

"It's always important to be mentally strong. That is what we looked for throughout the year. Winning the Super Cup in January gave us confidence. It was greart to see how the players have reached their highest level and others have improved."

HIGHLY AGGRESSIVE

Flick controlled what he could, implementing an extra shift daily in training with the players’ approval, and became obsessed with building a team that would be highly aggressive in attack no matter what, when, where or who they were against.

He managed to get the best out of veterans such as Frenkie De Jong, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, who under Flick’s command have enjoyed a stellar season.

Following his remarkable breakout campaign as an 18-year-old in 2020-21, young midfield maestro Pedri finally proved his worth as a world class midfielder after overcoming over three years of struggle with lingering injury problems.

Perhaps Flick’s greatest contribution was nurturing Lamine Yamal as the talented teenager has become an unstoppable force - running up and down the right channel and creating all kinds of trouble for opposing defences.

His tactical nous was instrumental in fixing Barca's problems up front as he built a real attacking juggernaut, playing some of the most entertaining style football fans have seen this season.

Their attacking prowess was evident throughout all competitions, as they netted impressive 169 goals in 58 matches, including 43 in 14 Champions League outings.

However, despite being on the brink of their first European final in a decade, their hopes of a treble were dashed by Inter Milan in one of the greatest Champions League semi-finals ever contested. The 7-6 aggregate defeat was a rare blot in what has otherwise been a season to savour.

Their nine fightback wins in all competitions highlights the belief Flick has instilled in his players.

Those comebacks include three against bitter rivals Real Madrid, including last weekend’s thrilling 4-3 victory that put them in position to clinch the title with games to spare and a 3-2 extra-time win in the Copa del Rey final.

Flick’s challenges looking forward will be fixing their defensive frailty without compromising their attacking power so they can defend their crown against Real who will look to put Kylian Mbappe's disappointing season behind as they welcome a new manager in Xabi Alonso, with Ancelotti heading to Brazil.