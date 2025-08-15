Flick keeps faith in Barcelona to register new recruits ahead of LaLiga opener

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick remains confident his club will register key players including new signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford in time for Saturday's LaLiga opener at Mallorca, despite ongoing financial fair play complications.

The Spanish champions are still scrambling to register players due to LaLiga's strict financial rules, having spent more on signings and wages than they have generated in revenue for multiple seasons.

"For me, the situation, you can imagine I'm not happy about that. But I know the situation and I believe in the club," Flick told reporters on Friday.

"We have to wait till tomorrow. It was the same situation last season.

"We will focus on what we can change and what is in our hands. The other things, I believe in the club."

Barcelona signed goalkeeper Garcia from local rivals Espanyol in June while Wojciech Szczesny has signed an extension, but neither player has been registered yet.

The club's registration headache has been partly resolved through some dramatic internal manoeuvring involving captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German keeper initially refused to sign a long-term medical leave agreement that would clear 80 per cent of his wages and help the club comply with financial rules.

Sidelined for at least three months due to surgery, he was stripped of his captaincy before it was reinstated when he eventually agreed to the deal.

"I think the most important thing is that everyone speaks together. Marc and the club, they spoke," Flick said.

"The most important thing for me, for Marc and the club is that he comes back.

"He's shown for many years here that he's a fantastic goalkeeper and the important thing is that he comes back and is ready to play. We'll all help him, we're all on his side."

The departure of 34-year-old defender Inigo Martinez to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr has also freed up crucial salary space, although Flick admitted mixed feelings about losing the veteran who was a mainstay in central defence.

"I was a little bit surprised but I could totally understand him. I'm not happy that he left, he's a fantastic player and has a great personality," Flick said.

"He was one of our leaders, he was outstanding not only as a player but also a personality in the dressing room. He deserves this and I wish him all the best."

Despite the defensive reshuffle, Flick indicated he will not rush into the transfer market, backing the versatile 23-year-old Gerard Martin to step up.

"Gerard can also play in this position. From what I've seen, I really appreciate that. Last season, as a left back, he was fantastic and improved a lot," he added.

"When he played as centre back, he was doing well. He's a good option. I like players who can play in different positions."