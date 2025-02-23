Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Flick says Barcelona must continue improving after reclaiming top spot at Las Palmas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Flick says Barcelona must continue improving after reclaiming top spot at Las Palmas

Flick says Barcelona must continue improving after reclaiming top spot at Las Palmas

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Las Palmas v FC Barcelona - Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain - February 22, 2025 FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts after the match REUTERS/Borja Suarez

23 Feb 2025 07:40AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was slightly critical of his team's performance in a hard-fought 2-0 win at Las Palmas on Saturday and said they must continue improving despite sitting on top of the LaLiga standings.

Barca struggled to produce many good goal-scoring opportunities before Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres came off the bench to score second-half goals that kept the Catalan giants in the driver's seat of LaLiga's heated title race.

Barcelona lead with 54 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are third on 51, but have a game in hand and will host Girona on Sunday.

"I'm not entirely happy with the game, but I'm happy with the three points," Flick told a press conference on Saturday.

"I was worried in the first half but we corrected some issues we had during the break and the players understood what they needed to improve. They saw how they could do better in the second half.

"It was about everyone being involved in the team's work. Keeping another clean sheet was very important. We lost a lot of balls in the first half. We need and can improve that."

"But overall I can say I'm happy ... Happy because we are still in the lead and that is a good situation we are in. We know that we can improve and that we have to keep improving going forward."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement