Sport

Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw
Sport

Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw

Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025
Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini in action with Fluminense's Everaldo REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Fluminense's Hercules in action with Borussia Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Fluminense's Hercules in action with Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Fluminense show Brazilian mettle in Dortmund draw
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Fluminense's Hercules in action with Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy REUTERS/Mike Segar
18 Jun 2025 03:58AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. :Fluminense sent a message that they would not be pushed around by their European rivals at the Club World Cup on Tuesday, as they held Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

European teams have won the last 11 editions of the tournament and many pundits expect them to run roughshod again over the newly expanded field at the Club World Cup.

But with legions of enthusiastic fans turning up to cheer them on, South American teams - including 2023 runners-up Fluminense - believe they can put up a fight and begin a new chapter of intercontinental rivalry.

KEY QUOTES

Renato Gaucho, Fluminense head coach: "I would like to send a warm hug to our supporters - I am sure that our fans here and in Brazil are very proud of our first match here in this tournament. We were superior to our opponent most of the time - almost all of the time.

"There are many teams that are financially better off than we are but on the pitch it's 11 against 11 and it's up to the attitude of our players and I'm so proud of them."

Niko Kovac, Dortmund head coach: "As a former player and also as a coach I'm not surprised because I know Brazilian football very well and I knew that they have a lot of quality, a lot of experienced players.

"It is always also a battle - European football and South American football... for me, this was not a surprise and I'm convinced that most of these South American teams will pass into the next round."

Source: Reuters
