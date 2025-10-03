Foden, Grealish and Bellingham left out of England squad

England boss Thomas Tuchel left out Phil Foden and Jack Grealish when he announced his squad on Friday for an international friendly against Wales and a World Cup qualifier against Latvia in the upcoming international break.

Foden has returned to form for Manchester City with two goals and two assists at the start of the season while Grealish won a Player of the Month award in the Premier League, bagging four assists for Everton.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham did not earn a call-up despite returning to action for Real Madrid. The 22-year-old had been sidelined since undergoing an operation in July to address a long-standing left shoulder issue.

However, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is back in the squad after missing out last month due to a hamstring injury.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins