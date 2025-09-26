Foden's hunger is back: Guardiola hails Man City midfielder's revival

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City's Phil Foden is rediscovering his appetite for the game after a challenging end to last season, with manager Pep Guardiola pointing to the midfielder's eagerness to keep playing even when exhausted as proof he is back to his best.

The 25-year-old struggled to replicate his stellar 2023-24 form - when he bagged 27 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and swept up player of the season awards - and failed to score between January and May last season.

But with two goals and two assists in five appearances in this campaign, Foden appears to have recaptured his magic, especially after bagging a goal and an assist in the 2-0 League Cup third-round win at Huddersfield Town in midweek.

"Phil had responsibility when he was 17 and started to train with us. The biggest example was Arsenal when everyone was exhausted and tired because we ran a lot and parked the bus and so on," Guardiola told reporters on Friday, referring to City's 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

FODEN SHOWED HE IS READY

"In that moment Phil said, 'I want to play again.' It's what happened when he arrived at 17 and wanted to play every day because he was happy. That is the sign that he is ready," Guardiola added.

"All of us know what Phil can do, just let him play and enjoy football. His physical condition is outstanding, in his mind he is ready and he can play every three days with high intensity. Against Huddersfield he looked really, really good."

City host promoted Burnley on Saturday and Guardiola confirmed Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who has scored in all but one game this season, was ready to play after a back injury ruled him out of the Huddersfield game.

However, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov are sidelined. Mateo Kovacic may be ready after recovering from surgery on an Achilles tendon injury.

WALKER RETURNS TO FORMER CLUB CITY

Saturday's fixture also carries extra significance as it marks Kyle Walker's first return to The Etihad Stadium since leaving City, where he won several trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

"I'm pretty sure everybody will be happy to see him," Guardiola said.

"It was an unbelievable few years for us and he was the right back who defined our time here in the last eight years ... I'm pretty sure he will get the gratitude of our fans.

"One of the greatest in terms of consistency and no injuries and playing every single game, an incredible figure in the locker room."