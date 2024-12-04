Fonseca content with Milan's serious attitude in easy Sassuolo win

MILAN : AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca was pleased with his side's serious approach in their 6-1 last-16 Coppa Italia win over Sassuolo at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Milan raced into a four-goal lead by halftime to end any hopes of an upset by the Serie B leaders, and allowed the manager to send on four substitutes at the start of the second half.

"We played a great game, magnificent first half, which also helped us manage the players," Fonseca told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

"Nothing to say, we played a very serious game. The attitude of the players was very serious and I am satisfied."

Fonseca made eight changes from the team which beat Empoli 3-0 at the weekend, and the manager was happy with how the players who came in responded.

"I have always said to have faith in all the players, that's why they all play," Fonseca said.

"Today I'm very pleased because we had players who had played less and who played a magnificent game. They told me that they are ready to play all the time. That's what I want to hear."

Fonseca was also pleased with his players' performance in a game they were expected to win.

"In the past, I think it was a problem. The attitude towards the big teams has always been perfect," Fonseca said.

"But the attitude towards the other teams has always been lacking. That's what we've had today."

Fonseca could face his former team AS Roma in the quarter-finals, if they get past Sampdoria, but for now the Milan manager is focussed on their next league game on Friday.

"I didn't think about that," Fonseca said.

"Now I'm going home and I'm thinking about the game against Atalanta."