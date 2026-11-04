Fonseca leaves Lyon to become Sporting coach

PARIS, Nov 4 : Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as manager of Sporting after more than a year and a half in charge of Olympique Lyonnais, the French side said on Wednesday.

• The 53-year-old manager will replace Rui Borges, with the Portuguese club announcing on Sunday that they had initiated discussions to terminate his contract

• Sporting will pay a €5 million fee, Lyon added in a statement

• Lyon said they "deeply regret" this "unexpected decision", particularly given "its timing in the middle of the season"

• Sporting sit sixth in the Champions League standings with nine points and third in Liga Portugal, while Lyon sit 12th in the Europa League and third in Ligue 1

• Jorge Maciel, who was Fonseca's assistant, will take charge of Lyon on an interim basis