Football Australia chief executive Johnson resigns
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Australia Press Conference - Aspire Zone Training Facilities 5, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Chief Executive Officer of Football Australia, James Johnson during the press conference REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

08 May 2025 03:03PM
SYDNEY :Football Australia Chief Executive James Johnson, who led the country's bid for and successful hosting of the 2023 Women's World Cup, has resigned, the governing body said on Thursday.

Johnson, a former FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) official, also guided the FA through the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently oversaw the publication of the "15-year Vision" strategy for the game.

"It has been a privilege to lead Football Australia for the past 5 1/2 years," Johnson, 38, said in a statement.

"As someone who is immensely passionate about Australian football, this decision has not come easy, but I believe the time is right to step down."

Heather Garriock, a board director and former women's international, will take over as interim chief executive, the FA said.

Source: Reuters
