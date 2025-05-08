Football Australia chief executive Johnson resigns

SYDNEY :Football Australia Chief Executive James Johnson, who led the country's bid for and successful hosting of the 2023 Women's World Cup, has resigned, the governing body said on Thursday.

Johnson, a former FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) official, also guided the FA through the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently oversaw the publication of the "15-year Vision" strategy for the game.

"It has been a privilege to lead Football Australia for the past 5 1/2 years," Johnson, 38, said in a statement.

"As someone who is immensely passionate about Australian football, this decision has not come easy, but I believe the time is right to step down."

Heather Garriock, a board director and former women's international, will take over as interim chief executive, the FA said.