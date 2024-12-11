Kompany hails Muller after Bayern dismantle Shakhtar

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany praised his veteran striker Thomas Muller who took advantage of a rare start this season to put the side ahead against Shakhtar Donetsk after they had gone behind early in their Champions League game on Tuesday (Dec 10).

"His goal is a quality that he always had in his career, just the right moment, the right place and he scored the goal very efficiently," Kompany told reporters after the 5-1 win.

"And then of course the energy, the passion, the leadership. For us it is very important to have a good balance between experienced players and young players who still have to grow."

Muller had started only one of Bayern's previous five games in the competition but, with Harry Kane out injured, the 35-year-old stepped up and was in the perfect position to put Bayern in front just before half-time and begin the fightback.